PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE August 29, 2023 NO

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE August 29, 2023 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Public Hearing will be held before the Wadena City Planning Commission on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., Council Chambers, City Administrative Center, 222 2nd Street SE, to consider an application for Conditional Use Permit for the property located in the Original Townsite Addition, Block 3, All Except the West 51.68’ of Lots 1 and 2, Block 3 AND All of Lot 3, Block 3, (117 Jefferson Street N) of the City of Wadena, Wadena County. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive testimony on the request to locate additional fuel pumps on the property. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chambers. If you wish to comment on the issue, you may do so by attending the public hearing or by providing written comment to the Planning Commission by August 29, 2023. Written comments may be delivered in person to the Zoning Office, mailed to City of Wadena – Zoning Office at PO Box 30, emailed to zoning@wadena.org, or faxed to 218-631-7709. If you have any questions, please call 218-631-7711. DATED: August 14, 2023 /s/ Dean Uselman WDA / Planning & Zoning Director City of Wadena (Aug. 17 & 24, 2023) 250345