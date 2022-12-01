PLEASE TAKE NOTICE On November 29, 2022, Judge Doug Clark and the Wadena County Court issued an Order Confirming the Sheriff’s Sale of Real Property legally described as: Lot 3, Block 1, Maurer’s Addition to Wadena, Minnesota, Minnesota PID 22-670-0030. On November 29, 2022, the Court also issued an Order stating that McBrady Restoration LLC has complied with all statutory provisions, including Minn. Stat. § 582.032, and McBrady Restoration is entitled to an Order reducing the redemption period to five weeks pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 582.032. Therefore, the mortgagor’s redemption period is now reduced to five weeks from the date of the entry of the Order, that date being January 3, 2023. (Dec. 1, 8, & 15, 2022) 127095