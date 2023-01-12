PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC NOTICE PETITI

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC NOTICE PETITION TO REZONE Notice is hereby given that on Thursday the 19th day of January, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Wadena County Courthouse to consider the Petition of Jonathon & Sherri Korfe, 14338 125th Ave., Wadena, MN 56482, to Amend the Official County Zoning Map for property described as: PID# 14.009.3020 - 1.88 AC - THAT PT OF E1/2 SW1/4 DESC AS: COMM AT THE NE CORNER OF SAID E1/2 SW1/4; THN ON ASSUMED BEARING OF S ALNG THE E LI OF SAID E1/2 SW 1/4 889.40’; THN ON A BEARING OF W 40’TO THE POB OF TRACT TO BE DESC:THN ON A BEARING OF S 442.58’TO THE NESTLY ROW OF MN TRUNK HWY#10 THN N 63°16’44”W ALNG SAID ROW 298.36’; THN N 16°1’20”E 224.12’;THN N 65° 33’28”E 224.78’TO POB**SUBJ TO EASMENT FOR PUBLIC ROAD ROW; AND, PID# 14.009.4025 6.25 AC - W 330’ OF S 660’ OF NWl/4 SE1/4 & W 330’ OF SW1/4 SE1/4 BEING N OF NTHERLY OF RIGHT OF WAY OF U.S. HWY 10 The Petition, if approved, would allow a change in zoning district for PID# 14.009.3020 from R-1 Suburban Residential District to B-1 Highway Service Business District and PID# 14.009.4025 from an A-1 Transitional Agriculture District to a B-1 Highway Service Business District. More information on this application may be found on the County website calendar at www.co.wadena.mn.us. All persons interested are invited to attend said hearing and be heard on this matter. Written correspondence must be received by the Wadena County Zoning Office, 415 Jefferson St. S., Room 234, Wadena, MN 56482 before close of business the day of the hearing in order to be accepted and must include the full name and address of the person sending the correspondence in order to be accepted for presentation to the Planning Commission at the public hearing. The correspondence may be submitted in person, by U.S. Mail, or by e-mail to the Zoning Office but it MUST include the required information. Wadena County Planning Commission Date: December 28, 2022 (Jan 5, 2023) 143961