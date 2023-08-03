ORDINANCE NO. 246 AN ORDINANCE CREATING CHAPTER 124 IN THE CITY CODE TO PROHIBIT THE USE OF CANNABIS AND HEMP PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC PLACES The City Council of the City of Wadena Minnesota ordains: CHAPTER 124. CANNABIS SECTION 124.01. DEFINITIONS (i) For purposes of this article, the terms “cannabis flower,” “cannabis products,” “lower-potency hemp edibles,” and “hemp-derived consumer products” shall have the definitions given to them in Minnesota Statutes, section 342.01, as it may be amended from time to time. (ii) For purposes of this article, “public place” is defined as any indoor and outdoor area that is used or held out for use by the public whether owned or operated by public or private interests. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 152.0263, subd. 5, “public place” does not include the following: (a) A private residence, including the person’s curtilage or yard; and (b) Private property not generally accessible by the public; and (c) The premises of an establishment or event licensed to permit on-site consumption of cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles, or hemp-derived consumer products. SECTION 124.02. USE OF CANNABIS IN PUBLIC (i) No person shall use cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles, or hemp-derived consumer products in a public place. A violation of this section shall be considered a misdemeanor notwithstanding any other penalty provision in the city code, and the city council may establish, by resolution, a corresponding fine in its fee schedule for violations of this section. SECTION 124.03 EFFECTIVE DATE This emergency ordinance shall take effect on August 1, 2023, following first reading and publication. SECTION 124.99. PENALTY (i) Every person violates a section, subdivision, paragraph, or provision of this chapter when he or she performs an act thereby prohibited or declared unlawful or fails to act when such failure is thereby prohibited or declared unlawful, and upon conviction thereof, shall be punished as for a misdemeanor except as otherwise stated in specific provisions hereof. Adopted by the City Council this 31st day of July 2023. George Deiss, Mayor ATTEST: Kim Schroeder, City Administrator (Aug. 3, 2023) 246242