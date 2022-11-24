ORDINANCE NO. 242 AMENDING CITY CODE SEC

ORDINANCE NO. 242 AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 71.04(B) OF ORDINANCE NO. 71, RELATING TO PARKING REGULATIONS The City of Wadena, Minnesota does ordain as follows: Said City Code Section 71.04 regulating Recreational Vehicle and Trailer Parking shall be hereby amended, so as to read as follows: City Code Section 71.04(B) Unlawful acts. It is unlawful for any person to leave or park a recreational vehicle or trailer on or within the limits of any street or right-of-way, except where signs are erected designating the place as a campsite or in a mobile home park. First reading, October 11, 2022 Second reading, November 15, 2022 This Ordinance will take full force and effect upon adoption and publication. Adopted by the City Council this fifteenth day of November 2022. George Deiss, Mayor ATTEST: Kim Schroeder, City Administrator (Nov. 24, 2022) 124152