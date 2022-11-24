ORDINANCE NO. 241 ADDING CITY CODE SECTI

ORDINANCE NO. 241 ADDING CITY CODE SECTION 90.04(G) OF ORDINANCE NO. 90, RELATING TO ICE AND SNOW ON STREETS, SIDEWALKS, AND OTHER PUBLIC SAFETY The City of Wadena, Minnesota does ordain as follows: Said City Code Section 90 regulating Streets and Sidewalks shall be hereby amended, so as to read as follows: City Code Section 90.04(G) General time limits. From November 1 to March 31 of each year, no vehicle or equipment shall be parked upon any street or avenue between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 7:00 a.m. at the following locations: a. On the side of the street or avenue bearing odd-numbered U.S. Post Office addresses on every even-numbered date; and b. On the side of the street or avenue bearing even-numbered U.S. Post Office addresses on every odd-numbered date. First reading, October 11, 2022 Second reading, November 15, 2022 This Ordinance will take full force and effect upon adoption and publication. Adopted by the City Council this eleventh day of October 2022. George Deiss, Mayor ATTEST: Kim Schroeder, City Administrator (Nov. 24, 2022) 124149