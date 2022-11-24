ORDINANCE NO. 240 AMENDING CITY CODE SEC

ORDINANCE NO. 240 AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 51.03(B)(2) OF ORDINANCE NO. 51, RELATING TO SEWER SERVICE The City of Wadena, Minnesota does ordain as follows: Said City Code Section 51 regulating the Sewer Service shall be hereby amended, so as to read as follows: City Code Section 51.03(B)(2) Building Sewers and Connections. The size, kind, depth, slope, alignment, and methods to be used for building sewer installation, and the connection of the building sewer into the public sewer, shall comply with the requirements of the State Building and Plumbing Codes or other applicable rules and regulations of the city. The minimum size pipe, when placed underground, shall be four inches in diameter and include a 4” clean out brough to surface at right-of-way. Building sewer connections to public sewer shall be demonstrated by testing to be gas-tight and water-tight. All excavations for building sewer installation shall be adequately guarded with barricades and lights so as to protect the public from hazard. Streets, sidewalks, boulevards, and other public property disturbed in the course of the work shall be restored in a manner satisfactory to the city. First reading, October 11, 2022 Second reading, November 15, 2022. This Ordinance will take full force and effect upon adoption and publication. Adopted by the City Council this fifteenth day of November 2022. George Deiss, Mayor ATTEST: Kim Schroeder, City Administrator (Nov. 24, 2022) 124148