Official Publication WDC School District 2155 ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS Wadena Deer Creek ISD 2155 is seeking qualified suppliers of bread products for the student nutrition department. Bidding documents and specifications will be available at the district office 600 Colfax Ave SW Wadena MN 56482 or by contacting Sue Motzko at 218-632-2396. Bids will be accepted until 9:30am on Monday March 13, 2023 Wadena Deer Creek ISD 2155 will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of bread products for the 2023-24 school year with the option to renew for 3 additional years contingent on all parties’ agreement. Bids may be in letter form and may be mailed directly to the Wadena Deer Creek Schools, 600 Colfax Ave SW Wadena MN 56482 and should be marked Bread Bid on the envelope. Copies of the Request for Proposal are available free of charge. Please contact Sue Motzko, Food Service Director via e-mail at smotzko@wdc2155.k12.mn.us to request the proposal. All bread products should be bid by unit. Indicate how many products in a unit. Vendors must submit nutritional fact sheets and ingredient listings for all items. These must be submitted at time of bid proposal. Failure to comply with this request may be cause to recommend rejection of bid. All items must be listed for the bid to be considered. Please submit a bid on the items listed. All items must be delivered by vendor and signed for by a school district employee by 9:00am, Monday through Friday on days school is in session. The total school days for the lunch program will be approximately 175 days, plus possible summer deliveries for our summer food service program June through July. (A school calendar will be furnished to the successful vendor). Dairy must be delivered in clean, stackable trays. Bidders should make provisions to supply appropriate samples upon request. Failure to comply with this request may be cause to recommend rejection of a bid. The district reserves the right to discontinue purchasing from vendors with a 30-day notice from the last delivery due to unacceptable products and/or service at the sole discretion of Wadena Deer Creek Schools. The district reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Wadena Deer Creek School District Sue Motzko, Food Service Director 600 Colfax Ave SW Wadena MN 56482 218-632-2396 (Jan 26; Feb 2, 2023) 172026