Notice to Taxpayers The first half of Wa

Notice to Taxpayers The first half of Wadena County Real Estate Taxes, Payable 2023 are now due and must be paid on or before May 15, 2023. Mail early to avoid late postal cancellations. All mail postmarked the 16th of May or later will be charged a penalty. We also have a Drop box located in the Courthouse parking lot for your convenience. Please check your tax statements and enclose stubs with your payment. Your Auditor/Treasurer is not responsible for parcels omitted. Heather Olson Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer (April 27; May 4, 2023) 217585