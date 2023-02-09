Notice of Wing River Township Annual Mee

Notice of Wing River Township Annual Meeting and Election Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Wing River Township that the Annual Election of town officers and the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday March 14th, 2023, at the Wing River Townhall. In case of bad weather, the election and meeting will be held on March 21, 2023. Polls will be open from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at which time voters will elect one supervisor for a three-year term and one treasurer for a two year term. Absentee voting available by contacting the Clerk, and on March 11th from 10 am to 12 pm, and March 13 from 3 pm to 5 pm at 16914 201st Ave. Lyn Schmidt, Clerk 218-445-6057 or 701-367-5221 The Annual Meeting will commence following the closing of polls and Board of Canvass. Lyn Schmidt, Clerk 2/9