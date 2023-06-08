NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING RENEW

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING RENEWAL OF EXISTING OPERATING LEVY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board (the Board) of Independent School District No. 2155 (Wadena-Deer Creek), Minnesota (the District), will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 12, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Deer Creek Community Center, 106 Main Ave E, Deer Creek, Minnesota, 56527, on the renewal of the existing operating levy by the Board. The levy renewal amount is $563.29 per pupil for six (6) years. All who wish to be heard as to the renewal of the existing levy will be given an opportunity to express their views at the time of the public hearing or may file written comments with the Superintendent prior to the public hearing. (June 8, 2023) 230987