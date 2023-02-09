NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board (the Board) of Independent School District No. 2155 (Wadena-Deer Creek), Minnesota (the District), will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Media Center at the Wadena- Deer Creek Senior High School, 600 Colfax Ave SW, Wadena, Minnesota, 56482, on the proposal that the District abate property taxes levied by the District on property area identified as tax parcel numbers: 22.780. 0010 thru 0270 22.780.0670 thru 1020 The total estimated amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the District on the property is $16,941 to $39,941 per year for up to twenty (20) years. The Board will consider the property tax abatement in connection with financing the construction of a housing development project proposed by the City of Wadena and Wadena Development Authority. All who wish to be heard as to the proposed property tax abatement will be given an opportunity to express their views at the time of the public hearing or may file written comments with the Superintendent prior to the public hearing. (Feb 9, 2023) 192708