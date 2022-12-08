Notice of Public Hearing on the Progress of the Small Cities Grant Fund Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funding To Whom It May Concern: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the City Council of Wadena, Minnesota will meet in Council Chambers of the Wadena City Hall, located at 222 2nd Street SE, Wadena, Minnesota 56482, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday December 13th, 2022, thereby dedicating a portion of their regular monthly meeting to review the progress of the Small Cities Development Program / Community Development Block Grant rehabilitation program. The Central Minnesota Housing Partnership, Inc., Program Administrator, will provide an update of completed projects and available funding. Citizens will be given the opportunity to comment on the program and the Citizen Participation Plan. Dated this 24th, day of October, 2022. Jason Krebsbach Central Minnesota Housing Partnership, Inc. SCDP Administrator (Dec. 1 & 8, 2022) 114867