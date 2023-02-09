Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereb

Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Wadena, MN will hold a Public Hearing on March 22, 2023, at 5:00 PM in the Wadena City Council Chambers. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to approve the 2021-2025 PHA 5-Year Annual Plan and the 2023 Annual Plan. During the 45-day period prior to the date of the Public Hearing, the proposed PHA Annual Plan update and all related attachments will be available for public review and comment. Any interested parties can review the Plan and supporting documentation at the Wadena HRA office at during regular office hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or at the wadenahra.org website. Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority February 2, 2023 (Feb. 9, 2023) 190772