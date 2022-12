NOTICE OF OPENINGS FOR OFFICE IN WADENA TOWNSHIP The following offices on Wadena Township Board will be open for election in March 2023: One Supervisor position for a three year term. One Treasurer position for a two year term. Candidates my file for office with Wadena Township Clerk beginning January 3, 2023. Filings close at 5:00 pm January 17, 2023. Trisha Kraemer Wadena Township Clerk PO Box 222 Wadena, MN 218-631-1028 (Dec. 15 & 22, 2022) 130348