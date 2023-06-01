NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 5, 2016 MORTGAGOR: Justin Hall, a married man. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bay Equity LLC, its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 10, 2016 Wadena County Recorder, Document No. 243434. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated November 2, 2021 Recorded November 2, 2021, as Document No. 259985. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1006166-0004025508-6 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Bay Equity LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: M&T Bank MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 307 4th Street Northwest, Wadena, MN 56482 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 224701500 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: EXHIBIT “A” LEGAL DESCRIPTION File No.: 2015291 That part of Reserve lot “A” in Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena, Minnesota, which lies between the following two lines viz: beginning at a point on East line of above lot “A”, 150 feet northerty of North line of Cedar Avenue; thence run westerly, parallel with North line of Cedar Avenue, to West line of said Lot “A”; and beginning at a point on East line of above Lot ‘A’, 200 feet norther1y of North line of Cedar Avenue; thence run westerly, parallel with North line of Cedar Avenue, to West line of said Lot “A”. AND Part of Reserve Lot “A” of Sleeper’s Addition to the Village of wadena, Minnesota as per plat on file and of record in the office of County Recorder of Wadena County, Minnesota, beginning at a point on East line of said Reserve Lot “A” which point is the intersection of South line of Deerwood Avenue if extended westerly with the East line of said Reserve Lot “A”, thence southerly along the East line of Reserve Lot “A” 100 feet, more or less, to a point on East line of Lot “A” being 200 feet northerly of North line of Cedar Avenue, thence westerly parallel with the Southerly line of Deerwood Avenue if extended westerly to the West line of said Reserve Lot “A”, thence North along the West line of Reserve Lot “A” to the point of intersection of the Southerly line of Deerwood Avenue, if extended, thence easterly on the Southerly line of Deerwood Avenue, if extended, to the point of beginning, Wadena County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Wadena ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,998.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $70,284.55 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Entrance to Law Enforcement Center, Wadena County Sheriff’s Department, Wadena, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: May 23, 2023 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 37 - 23-003256 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (June 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29; July 6, 2023) 228854