NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Clarice A Johnson, An Unmarried Woman Mortgagee: MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A. Dated: February 21, 2012 Recorded: March 6, 2012 Wadena County Recorder Document No. 232316 Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage, D/B/A Champion Mortgage Company Dated: August 20, 2012 Recorded: September 24, 2012 Wadena County Recorder Document No. 233966 Assigned To: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC Dated: September 24, 2021 Recorded: October 1, 2021 Wadena County Recorder Document No. 259618 Assigned To: Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Champion Mortgage Company Dated: December 14, 2012 Recorded: January 4, 2013 Wadena County Recorder Document No. 234859 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Lender or Broker: MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A. Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation Mortgage Originator: MetLife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: THE LAND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF MINNESOTA, COUNTY OF WADENA, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 3 IN STOMBERG’S THIRD ADDITION TO MENAHGA, MINNESOTA PARCEL NUMBER(S): 17-490-0030 This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 174900030 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 520 Main Street Sw Menahga, MN 56464 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Wadena ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $397,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $306,863.49 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 9, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Wadena County Courthouse, 415 S. Jefferson St, Wadena, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 1 Year from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 9, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: December 7, 2022 Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN21030. (Dec. 15, 22, 29 & Jan. 5, 12, 19) 130386