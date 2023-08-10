NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 18, 2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $58,900.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Cassie M Hayes and Aaron Hayes, Wife and Husband MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guaranteed Rate, Inc., its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: October 21, 2019, Wadena County Recorder Document Number: 253611 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. Dated: November 29, 2022 Recorded: November 30, 2022, Wadena County Recorder Document Number: 263273 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100196399022026619 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: Home Point Financial Corporation COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Wadena Property Address: 102 NW Brown St, Verndale, MN 56481 Tax Parcel ID Number: 21-310-0480 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 13, 14, and 15 of Block 2 in Smith`s Addition to the Townsite of Verndale, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $63,181.62 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2024, or the next business day if March 28, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: August 2, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 053194-F1 (Aug. 10, 17, 24 & 31; Sept. 7 & 14, 2023) 248163