NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 5, 2022 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $140,250.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Randy J. Shequen, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: April 28, 2022, Wadena County Recorder Document Number: 261417 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Dated: May 4, 2023 Recorded: May 8, 2023, Wadena County Recorder Document Number: 264352 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100277210177647749 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Wadena Property Address: 202 East Mason Ave, Verndale, MN 56481 Tax Parcel ID Number: 21-029-2070 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land hereinafter referred to is situated in the City of Verndale, County of Wadena, State of MN, and is described as follows: Part of the Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 NW 1/4), Section Twenty-nine (29), Township One Hundred Thirty-four (134), Range Thirty-four (34), described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Section 29 and thence East, assumed bearing along the North line of said Section 29 a distance of 924 feet; thence South parallel with the East line thereof 200 feet; thence West parallel with the North line thereof 500 feet to the point of beginning; thence East parallel with the North line thereof 265 feet; thence South parallel with the East line 67.5 feet; thence West parallel with the North line 265 feet; thence North parallel with the East line 67.5 feet to the point of beginning, and Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Section 29; thence East, assumed bearing, along the North line of said Section 29 a distance of 924.00 feet; thence South parallel with the East line 200 feet; thence West parallel with the North line 500 feet; thence South parallel with the East line 67.5 feet; thence East parallel with the North line 265 feet to the point of beginning; thence West parallel with the North line 265 feet; thence South parallel with the East line to the North right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 10; thence South 62 degrees 14 minutes 21 seconds East along said North line 226.02 feet; thence Northeasterly in a straight line to the point of beginning AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $144,313.97 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 03, 2023, at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2024, or the next business day if February 5, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 9, 2023 MORTGAGEE: AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052810-F1 (June 15, 22 & 29; July 6, 13 & 20, 2023) 233554