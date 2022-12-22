NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE By C

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE By Corporation Date: November 28, 2022 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage: INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED 1. Date of Mortgage: December 24, 2015. 2. Mortgagor: Samuel J. Waln. 3. Mortgagee: Mid-Central National Bank, formerly known as Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank. 4. Recording Information: Recorded on December 31, 2015, as Document No. 243163, in the Office of the County Recorder of Wadena County, Minnesota. 5. Assignments of Mortgage, if any: None. INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES 6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 22-470-0710. 7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises: Lots Four (4) and Five (5) of Block Seven (7), Sleeper’s Addition to Wadena, Wadena County, State of Minnesota. 8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: 413 2nd St. N.W., Wadena, MN 56481. OTHER FORECLOSURE DATE 9. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30. The name of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Mid-Central National Bank, formerly known as Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank. 10. If stated on the Mortgage, the name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank, now known as Mid-Central National Bank. INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE 11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied. 12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: $34,000.00 13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is: $33,886.83. 14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Wadena County, Minnesota, at public auction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Main Office of the Wadena County Sheriff, 415 South Jefferson, Wadena, MN 56482. 15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale. 16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, “If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family swelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23.” If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on July 17, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS NOTICE. Attorney for Mortgagee: ROBERT L. RUSSELL Attorney at Law 220 W. Washington Ave., Suite 103 Fergus Falls, MN 56537 Telephone No. (218) 998-6400 robert@russelllawoffice.com Attorney Registration No. 94523 Name of Mortgagee: Mid-Central National Bank, f/k/a Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank 520 Jefferson Street South P.O. Box 152 Wadena, MN 56482-0152 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2022; Jan. 5, 2023) 126868