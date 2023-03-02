NOTICE OF HEARING THOMASTOWN TOWNSHIP WA

NOTICE OF HEARING THOMASTOWN TOWNSHIP WADENA COUNTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Thomastown Town Board will conduct a public hearing on Monday, March 6th, 2023, at 6:30 pm at the Thomastown Town Hall, to consider disclaiming and extinguishing the town’s interest in the following described road(s): All that portion of Thomastown Township Road T-170, from its point of beginning at or near the south line of the South-East Quarter of Section 15, Township 134, Range 33, to its point of intersection with the northerly line of the said Section 15, the centerline of which is describer as attached: (full property description will be provided at the meeting) Interest people may attend and be heard regarding this matter. Stacy Dukowitz Township Clerk 3/2