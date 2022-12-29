NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF CONSOLIDATED WE

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF CONSOLIDATED WEST, LLC Consolidated West, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, has been dissolved pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 322C.0701 Subd. 1(2). Any claim against the LLC is to be submitted in writing to the following address: Consolidated West, LLC PO Box 304 Sebeka, MN 56477-0304 Any claim submitted is required to contain the name of the claimant, the address of the claimant, the amount of the claim, and the basis of the claim. Claims against the LLC are barred unless an action to enforce the claim is commenced within five years after publication of this notice. 12/29