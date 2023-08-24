Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Sta

Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 116, that Todd Meech, has made an application to the County of Wadena for a permit to construct or expand a feedlot with a capacity of 500 animal units or more. The existing feedlot is in NW NE 1/4, Section 33, Orton Township, Wadena County. The existing facility consists of dairy cows, 435 mature, 80 heifers, 665 Animal Units. There are partial confinement barns with open lots, total confinement barns, and a liquid manure storage area with a liner. The proposed expansion consists of dairy calves (80), dairy heifers (230), and mature dairy cows under 1,000 lbs (300), mature dairy cows over 1,000 lbs (350) totaling to. There will be an 84x208 square foot barn added. The final capacity will be 967 animal units. This publication shall constitute as notice to each resident and each owner of real property within 5,000 feet of the perimeter of the proposed feedlot as required by Minnesota State Law (8/24/23)251742