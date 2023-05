HOMESTEAD NOTICE MOBILE HOME OWNERS If you own and occupy your mobile home, you could qualify for homestead. You must file an application form with the County Assessor’s Office in the Wadena County Courthouse. Any one who qualifies is urged to fill out a homestead application by May 29, 2023 as this is the deadline to receive homestead. Applications may be obtained in the Assessor’s Office. Lee Brekke, SAMA Wadena County Assessor