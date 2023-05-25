Minutes of the Freshwater Education Dist

Minutes of the Freshwater Education District # 6004 Board Mtg., 4/26/23 Wadena, MN Called to Order by Chair Howard at 5 PM. Board Present: K. Howard – Menahga; L. Anderson – Staples-Motley; C. Funk – Sebeka; C. Wolf – Long Prairie – Grey Eagle; S. Veronen – Verndale; R. VanDenheuvel – Bertha - Hewitt; R. Thalmann – Henning. Supt. L. Westrum – Wadena-Deer Creek. FED: E. Weber, Ex. Director; L. Murdock, SPED Director; J. Wothe, Director of Prog. & Eval; J. Anderson, Bus. Mang.; S. Thiel, Recorder. Agenda – MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Veronen to approve the agenda as presented. VOTE- U/C Old Business – MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Thalmann to approve the 1.25.23 minutes as presented. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to acknowledge receipt and review of the 2.7.23, 3.15.23, and 4.12.23, Supt. Advisory minutes as presented. VOTE- U/C New Business- MOTIONED BY Thalmann and 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to approve payments & mileage claims as presented. VOTE- U/C with S. Veronen abstaining. The following resolution is hereby MOVED BY Funk and 2ND BY Thalmann: to recognize that the Board of FED, #6004, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified: Reading for the Future: $500 ~ Lakewood Health System, Community Funding, Staples, MN; $1,000 ~ Lions Club of Motley, MN; $50 ~ VFW Auxiliary No. 3922, Wadena, MN; $500 ~ Lincoln Area Business Association, Cushing, MN; Student Needs: $400 ~ Anonymous Donation. VOTE on adoptions of this Resolution was as follows; Abstentions: None; AYE: VanDenheuvel, Veronen, Funk, Anderson, Howard and Thalmann. Nay: None; Absent: Tumberg, Hillmer and Wolf. WHEREUPON said Resolutions was declared duly adopted. MOTIONED BY Veronen and 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to approve the changes to Policy 400.10L as presented. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Thalmann and 2ND BY Funk to approve Revision III Budget modification to the FY-23 financial budget as presented. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Veronen to approve the transfer of $45,000 to the Facility Reserve Fund as presented. VOTE- U/C The following resolution is hereby MOVED BY Funk & 2ND BY Thalmann, WHERE AS, Darla Davis, a TIER 2 teacher in Education District No. 6004. BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Education District No. 6004, that the teaching contract is hereby terminated at the close of the current 2022-2023 school year. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that written notice be sent to said teacher regarding the non-renewal for her contract as provided by law. VOTE on adoptions of this Resolution was as follows; ABSTENTIONS: None. AYE: Thalmann, VanDenheuvel, Veronen, Funk, Anderson, and Howard. NAY: None. ABSENT: Tumberg, Hillmer and Wolf. WHEREUPON said Resolutions was declared duly adopted. Business Mgr. Report; J. Anderson, reviewed the FY23, 3rd Qtr. Financial Statements; Ex. Director Report; E. Weber shared updates on the following: FED Strategic Plan; August Staff Mtg., guest speaker on ChatAI - Artificial Intelligence; Personnel Committee will meet after Board Mtg.; Currently have seven positions advertised, with the possibility of offering a sign on bonus for positions that are difficult to fill; For the 23/24 SY E- Learning Days will be offered: Academies – 2 days and ALC’s – 5 days; Facilities; In the process of getting bids for re-seal coating the 2222 Industrial Drive parking lot to be completed the Summer of 2023. ABE; Eight students receiving their HS Diplomas; Training of 9 Interpreters; and one student receiving their US Citizenship. ALC/TS: MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Thalmann to approve the regular year “Extended Time Service Agreement” with Sebeka School District #820 as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Veronen to approve 7/1/23 – 6/30/27 lease agreement with LPGE ISD# 2753 for the LP ALC site as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to adopt the FED 23/24 ALC SY Calendar of 181 Teacher Days & 170 Student Days as presented. VOTE: U/C CTE; With the assistant of Supt. Koep & Supt. Tappe, interviews were held and offering the position to Mike Kalunza from the Little Falls School District. ECFE/SR; Discussion of FED providing service of Coordination for two additional schools for ECFE/SR Programs. Tech; Reviewed the estimated aid participating districts will receive from State Telecom from the partnership of the Wide Area Network. NOTE: Bd. Member C. Wolf joined the meeting at 5:34 PM. MOTIONED BY Veronen & 2ND BY Thalmann to approve the 23/24 SY Dark Fiber Contract with Arvig as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY Funk to approve the 23/24 SY Marco Network Contract as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Thalmann to approve the 23/24 SY Consolidated Telephone Company Contract as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Veronen to approve the 23/24 SY, West Central Telephone Association Contract for Internet Bandwidth as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Howard to approve 23/24 West Central Telephone Association Contract for Dark Fiber Lease as presented. VOTE: U/C SPED: MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Thalmann to adopt the 23/24 Academies SY Calendar of 181 Teacher Days/170 Student Days as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY Howard to accept the response from Stellher Human Services in the amount of $183,963.15 for Mental Health Services for the 23/24 SY for the Academies. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Veronen to amend the Academies 22/23 SY Calendar as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Veronen & 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to approve the MN Infinitec FY24 Agreement as presented. VOTE: U/C Personnel Consent Agenda- MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Thalmann to approve the items as follows: L. Murdock, SpEd Director spoke of D. Williams & L. Perkins and honoring their service to Freshwater Education District. SPED: Retirement of D. Williams, L. Perkins; Resignation of J. Dryer, B. Church, C. Kempenich; Hiring of K. Spar, K. Bouwman, A. Moxley, M. Thiesen, S. Schwendeman, S. Christenson; Request of Lane Change of N. Schmidt; Voluntary Reduction in Days of K. Keil, A. Wahlin; Voluntary Leave of Absence of T. Brown; ALC: Resignation of J. Line; Hiring of E. Granby; Reassignment of J. Fox. ECFE/SR: Resignation of L. Reinbold; ADMIN: Promotion of J. Wothe to SPED Dir., S. McAllister to Dir. of Prog. & Evals.; Hiring of M. Kaluza, Carl Perkins Cord.; Resignation of C. Carter, E. Hoyt, W. Irons; Approving of the 3-Year Agrmt. E. Weber; VOTE-U/C Adjournment- MOTIONED BY Thalmann and SECONDED BY VanDenheuvel to adjourn the meeting at 5:43 p.m. Pre-Approved Publication Summary (May 25, 2023) 225962