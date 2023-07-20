Minutes of Freshwater Education District #6004 Board Mtg., 6/28/23 Wadena, MN Called to Order by V. Chair Anderson at 5:00 PM Board Present: L. Anderson – S-M; C. Funk – Sebeka; C. Wolf – LP–GE; B. Tumberg – W–DC; S. Veronen – Verndale; J. Hillmer – Browerville; R. VanDenheuvel – B–H; R. Thalmann – Henning. Absent: K. Howard – Menahga. Supv. Supts: L. Westrum – W–DC; D. Fjeldheim – Sebeka; S. Vedbraaten – Browerville. FED Admin: E. Weber, Ex. Dir.; L. Murdock, SPED Dir.; J. Wothe, Dir. Prog. & Evals; J. Anderson, Bus. Mgr.; B. Tollefson, ABE Cord.; S. Thiel, Admin. Assist. Agenda - MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Tumberg to approve the agenda as modified. VOTE- U/C Presentation- B. Tollefson presented on the successful events and accomplishments within the ABE Prog. Old Business- MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND Veronen to approve the 4/26/23 minutes as presented. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Hillmer to acknowledge receipt and review of the 5/10/23, 6/14/23 Supt. Advisory Min. as presented. VOTE-U/C Business- MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to approve Mileage Claims for the period of 5/1/23 – 5/31/23, as presented. VOTE-U/C The following resolution is hereby MOVED BY Hillmer & 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to gratefully accept the following donation: Astera Health Foundation, Wadena, MN~$1,300 for the purchasing of an AED Unit for the Academies Site in Wadena. VOTE on adoptions of this Resolution was as follows; ABSTENTIONS: None AYE: VanDenheuvel, Hillmer, Veronen, Tumberg, Wolf, Funk, Thalmann and Anderson. NAY: None ABSENT: Howard. Resolutions was declared duly adopted. New Business- MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Wolf to adopt Policy 516.5 – Overdose Medication as presented. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Thalmann to authorize Supt. E. Weber to act as the IOwA and Admin. Assist. S. Thiel to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for the FED No. 6004-61. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Hillmer to approve the FY24 Adopted Budget as presented. VOTE-U/C MOTION BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Veronen to purchase approximately 1.33 acres of land adjacent to the WALC from Astera Health for the purchase price of $40,000 as presented. Abstentions: None; AYE: Thalmann, VanDenheuvel, Hillmer, Veronen, Tumberg, Wolf, Funk and Anderson. NAY: None; ABSENT: Howard. Motion Carried. Recommendation of MSBA to update the school board policies due to legislative changes. MOTIONED BY Veronen & 2ND BY Thalmann to approve the MOU between FED & Ed. MN FED Para & RVR Drivers to forego the HITA bid process in 2023 to retain at least a 9% rate cap from health insurance carrier Sourcewell. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Tumberg to approve the MOU between FED & Ed MN FED T-I Group to forego the HITA bid process in 2023 to retain at least a 9% rate cap from health insurance carrier Sourcewell. VOTE – U/C MOTIONED BY Hillmer & 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to approve the Service Agrmt. w/LCSC for FY24, 25, & 26 as presented. VOTE – U/C MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY Funk to approve the FY24 Ins. Renewal w/EMC Ins. as presented. VOTE – U/C Abstained: Veronen MOTIONED BY Hillmer & 2ND BY Tumberg to approve the 2-Yr. Renewal Service Agrmt. Northland Fire Protection as presented. VOTE – U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Funk to approve the Addendum to the Agrmt. for E-Rate Emergency Connectivity Services as presented. VOTE - U/C MOTIONED BY Wolf & 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to approve the Agrmt. for E-Rate Emergency Connectivity Services for the FY24 as presented. VOTE – U/C Update given of Summer Unemployment Ins. MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Tumberg to approve the Otter Tail Services Collaborative Agrmt. as presented. VOTE - U/C Reviewed the request of sharing expense of paving the shared driveway. Recommendation from Admin. of paying up to $5,000. MOTIONED BY Wolf & 2ND BY Funk to approve the Summer “Extended Time Service Agrmt. between FED #6004 and participating districts as presented. VOTE – U/C MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY VanDenheuvel to approve the 23/24 SY Nutrition Prog. Contract between LPGE ISD# 2753 & FED LPALC as presented. VOTE – U/C Tech Update: Astera Health will consider the agreement between Tri-County Health & FED until it expires on 6/30/24. Personnel Consent Agenda- MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Hillmer to approve the items as follows: SPED: Increase in Days: K. Harstad, School Psych.; Resignation: M. Wright, ECSE Teacher; C. Petron, ECSE Para; N. Cramer, School Psych. Hiring: M. Walberg, SPED Teacher; M. Holmes, Reserved Para-Sub; M. Rasmussen, SPED Para; R. Mettler, Reserved Short-Call Sub Teacher; A. Potvin, Behavior Specialist. Decrease in Hrs.: A. Peeters, ECSE Teacher; Voluntary Reduction in Days: J. Schwartz, ECSE Teacher. Lane Change Request: A. Truax, ECSE Teacher; ADMIN: Resignation and Reduction in Days: E. Hoyt, FACTS Facilitator. Hiring: E. Huebner, IT Specialist; M. May, FACTS Facilitator; Reassignment: L. Truax, from Custodian to SPED Teacher. Approve hours beyond 2,080 to be paid at current hourly rate for Bus. Mang. J. Anderson, for additional services to Verndale ISD 818, Henning #545, & West Central #2342. VOTE-U/C Ex. Director Updates: Negotiating process started w/T-I Group & Para/RVR Driver’s Group. Hosting a Principal & Supts Mtg. on 8/3; Ten FED staff members participated in the Leadership Retreat; Discussed Shared Bus. Mang. Services with Henning, West Central & possibly LPGE School Dist.; Summer Programming is average attendance, but higher in districts that are offering transportation; WCTA will be the 23/24 SY internet provider. Adjournment- MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Wolf to adjourn the meeting at 6:02 p.m. Pre-Approved Publication Summary RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED: /S/___________________________ Charles Funk, Clerk (July 20, 2023) 242185