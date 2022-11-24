Minutes of Freshwater Education District #6004 Board Mtg., 10/26/22 Wadena, MN Called to Order by Vice Chair Howard at 5:02 PM Board Present: K. Howard – Menahga; B. Lund – Staples – Motley; C. Funk – Sebeka; C. Wolf – Long Prairie – Grey Eagle; B. Tumberg – Wadena – Deer Creek; S. Veronen – Verndale; R. VanDenheuvel – Bertha – Hewitt; Absent: R. Thalmann – Henning & J. Hillmer – Browerville. Supt. D. Fjeldheim – Sebeka & Supt. L. Westrum – Wadena – Deer Creek; FED: Supt. E. Weber, SPED Director L. Murdock, Finance Manager, J. Anderson, & Admin Assistant, S. Thiel. Guests: S. McAllister, SPED Prog. Specialist & SR Teacher, L. Lamb, Perham-Dent. Agenda - MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2nd BY Lund to approve the agenda as presented. VOTE-U/C Presentation – S. McAllister & L. Lamb presented on “The Pyramid Model in Early Childhood”. Old Business - MOTIONED BY Funk & 2nd BY Tumberg to approve the 8/24/22 minutes as presented. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2nd BY Veronen to acknowledge receipt and review of the September & October, 2022 Supt. Advisory minutes as presented. VOTE-U/C Business and Finance - MOTIONED BY Funk & 2nd BY VanDenheuvel to approve the August & September, 2022 mileage claims as presented. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2nd BY Funk to approve the 7/15/22 – 9/28/22 voucher claims as presented. VOTE-U/C The following resolution is hereby MOVED BY VanDenheuvel & 2nd BY Lund to gratefully accept the following donations as identified: $400 – School Pulse Panel. VOTE on adoptions of this Resolution was as follows; ABSTENTIONS: None; AYE: VanDenhuevel, Veronen, Tumberg, Wolf, Funk, Lund and Howard; NAY: None; ABSENT: Hillmer and Thalmann. Resolutions was declared duly adopted. New Business - MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2nd BY Wolf to approve the updated Policy #400.11L as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2nd BY VanDenhuevel to Direct the FED Supt to promulgate & post the 1st reading of the District Annual Seniority List to allow adequate response time before FED Board takes action to approve the list at the 1/2023 meeting. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Lund & 2nd BY Funk to accept the bid from WCTA for the purchase & installation of the Hosted PBX System. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2nd BY Tumberg to accept the bid from WCTA for the purchase of new Mach Networks IP Cameras System for the sites of WALC & the SpEd Academies as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ndBY Tumberg to accept NIS renewal rates for Life Ins., effective 1/1/23 – 12/31/24 (2 yrs.) as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2nd BY Lund to accept NIS renewal rates for Short-Term Disability Ins., effective 1/1/23 – 12/31/23 (1 yr.) as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Veronen & 2nd BY Wolf to accept NIS renewal rates for Long-Term Disability Ins., effective 1/1/23 – 12/31/24 (2 yrs.) as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenhuevel & 2nd BY Funk to accept NIS Voluntary Vision Ins. Rates, effective 1/1/23 – 12/31/23 (1 yr.) as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Lund & 2nd BY Wolf to approve the bill of sale and purchase of a Dodge Grand Caravan from Gibb’s #10 Sales LLC as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenhuevel & 2nd BY Tumberg to approve the regular year “Extended Time Services Agrmt.” between FED #6004 & Sebeka School District #820 as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Wolf & 2nd BY Funk to approve the regular year “Extended Time Services Agrmt.” between FED #6004 & NYM’s School District #553 as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Veronen & 2nd BY Tumberg to approve the recommendation from the health committee to offer four (4) Smart Plans from the Better Health Collective for renewal date of 1/1/23. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2nd BY Tumberg to approve the purchase of the following MSDLAF Term Investments as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTION BY VanDenheuvel & 2nd BY Lund to approve the 2023 Revision 1 budget as presented. VOTE- U/C MOTION BY Tumberg & 2nd BY Funk to approve the revised School Board Policy #722 - Public Data Request as presented. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Lund & 2nd BY Tumberg to accept Delta Dental Ins. Rates, effective 1/1/23 – 12/31/23 as presented. MOTIONED BY Lund to amend the motion and 2nd BY Tumberg to go out for bids for Dental Ins. and proceed with Delta Dental if no lower bid is received. VOTE: U/C Dept. Reports SpEd; L. Murdock reported SpEd is fully staffed; Numbers of early childhood referrals have increased, compared to past years. Bus. Managers; J. Anderson reviewed Qtr. 1 & 6/30/22 Fund Balance Reports. Ex. Director; Supt. Weber presented on a performance rating scale to be used as the annual Ex. Director Evaluation. ABE; Program continues to increase in student numbers, more since the pandemic. ALC/TS; ALC’s are currently at 115 students enrolled; MREA has awarded WALC the Innovation Program Award. TS programs were strong through-out the summer, with year round programming starting up soon. Carl Perkins; MDE Staffing issues have made an impact on the process of “Program Approvals” being approved. ECFE/SR; 22/23SY ECFE & SR programs are up and running with strong attendance & participation. Facilities; Installation of facility security camera and phone system have been installed. General Info; 12/14/22 – Legislative Day held here at FED Office, Wadena; Strategic Planning scheduled for 1/9-1/10/23. Technology; CIPA – Children’s Internet Protection Act; Public Notice & Meeting on 10/26/22 during FED’s regular board meeting: Review of Policy# 524 Internet Acceptable Use & Safety Policy Technology protection measure; FED uses Lightspeed Filter Relay Requirement of providing education for Freshwater Students on Internet Safety; FED Teachers use the Digital Citizenship Curriculum, which includes internet safety that is presented to the students. Public Comments – None MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2nd BY Wolf to approve the items as follows: ADMIN: Hiring of E. Hoyt, Collaborative Facilitator; ALC/TS: Hiring of J. Skoien, Long-Term Sub ALC Inst.; Hiring of Alyssa McQuiston, Para; ECFE/SR: Increase in Hrs. M. Murch, SR Para; Increase in Hrs. K. Schalow, SR Child Educator; Hiring of L. Reinbold, SR Para; Decrease in Hrs. V. Wood, SR Para; Increase in Hrs. for S. Larson, SR Para; SPED: Lane Change Request of K. Keil, B-3/SLP, effective 1/1/23; Lane Change Request of K. Thoennes, ECSE Inst., effective 1/1/23; Increase in Hrs. for H. Meekins, SpEd Para/RVR Driver; Decrease in Hrs. for J. Miller, RVR Driver; Hiring of B. Blanchard, SpEd Para/RVR Driver; Increase in Hrs. for B. Radniecki, SpEd Para/RVR Driver; Hiring of H. Calhoun, SpEd Para; Hiring of T. Burton, ECSE Para. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Lund & 2nd BY Funk to adjourn the meeting at 6:02 p.m. Pre-Approved Publication Summary RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED: /S/__________________________ Charles Funk, Clerk 11/24