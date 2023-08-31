INVITATION TO BIDS LSS Meals hereby soli

INVITATION TO BIDS LSS Meals hereby solicits sealed bids for meals in Wadena Diner’s Club. Any interested bidder may obtain more information by calling (218) 233-7521 or writing to LSS Meals, 3101 S. Frontage Rd. Ste. 100., Moorhead, MN 56560. All proposals for furnishing said meals should be marked as a bid on the envelope and must be received at the above address, no later than 5:00 pm on September 30, 2023 at which time and place all bidding shall be considered closed and all bids received shall be publicly opened and read aloud. The right is reserved by LSS Meals to accept or reject any or all bids, and to waive any formalities in any bid received or procedure set forth herein and to make the award in the best interest of the project. LSS Meals shall have a period of 30 days after said opening to accept or reject said proposed bid. Dated this 16th day of August, 2023. LSS Senior Nutrition Program Kristin Quenzer, Senior Director-LSS Meals (Aug 31, 2023) 254449