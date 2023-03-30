Important Information Regarding Property Assessments This may affect your 2024 property taxes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for COMPTON Township will meet on April 20, 2023, at 9:30 AM. The purpose of the meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction had been property valued and classified by the assessor. Board of Appeal will meet at the Deer Creek Community Center. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make correction as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization. Given under my hand this 30 day of March, 2023 Mary Ann Line Clerk of COMPTON Township 3/30