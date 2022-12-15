*Important property tax homestead notice* * This will affect your 2023 property taxes and eligibility for Property Tax Refund. Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year? Contact your county assessor to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before December 31, 2022. What is a qualifying relative? For both agricultural and residential property, a qualifying relative include: parent, stepparent, child, stepchild, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of the owner, by blood or marriage. When do I apply? You must apply on or before December 31, 2022. Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor. Contact the assessor by December 31, 2022 if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year. If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status. 218-631-7628