HELP WANTED!! Thomastown Township is med

HELP WANTED!! Thomastown Township is mediately seeking and accepting applications for a part-time road maintenance operator! Job duties to include but not limited to: Operating a variety of heavy equipment especially motor graders, plow trucks along with the related equipment necessary for highway repair & maintenance, performs blading or road surface & shoulder smoothing, performs blade patching & snowplowing along with servicing/field maintenance or running repairs on equipment. Rate of pay would be $22.00/hour depending on qualifications. Additional pay opportunities depending on experience & qualifications. To apply contact Stacy Dukowitz at 218-296-0834 Stacy Dukowitz Clerk of Thomastown Township 6/1