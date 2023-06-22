HELP WANTED! Thomastown Township is imme

HELP WANTED! Thomastown Township is immediately seeking & accepting applications for a part-time road maintenance operator. Job duties to include but not limited to: Operating a variety of late model heavy equipment, especially motor graders, plow trucks along with the related equipment necessary for highway repair and maintenance, performs blading/road surface and shoulder smoothing, performs blade patching & snowplowing along with servicing/field maintenance or running repairs on equipment. The rate of pay depends upon experience & qualifications. 3-5 years prior experience is preferred. To apply please contact: Stacy Dukowitz @ 218-296-0834. 6/22