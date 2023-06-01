HELP WANTED PART TIME BILLING CLERK/ADMI

HELP WANTED PART TIME BILLING CLERK/ADMINISTRATIVE ASST/CUSTOMER SERVICE EMPLOYEE The City of Wadena, Administrative Office, is accepting applications for a part-time 20 hours per week position of Billing Clerk/Administrative Asst/Customer Service employee. Salary range: $19.38-$20.40 per hour depending on qualifications. Preference will be given to those candidates with a minimum of 3-5 years related experience in complex accounting applications, computer knowledge and skills, utility billing experience, software applications, typing, strong communication skills and strong customer relation skills. Applications can be obtained at the City Administrative Center, 222 2nd St SE, PO Box 30, Wadena, MN 56482. Phone 218-631-7707 or on our website www.wadena.org. Deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023. The City of Wadena is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Kimberly Schroeder City Administrator (June 1, 8, 15, 2023) 229003