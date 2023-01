FILING NOTICE: THOMASTOWN TOWNSHIP Thomastown Township will hold an election in March of one Supervisor for a three-year term and the Treasurer for the three-year term. The filing period for these offices opens on January 3, 2023 and closes on January 17th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. To file for office, contact Stacy Dukowitz at 218-298-0834. Thomastown Township Stacy Duckowitz, Clerk