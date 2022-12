FILING NOTICE OAK VALLEY TOWNSHIP Any qu

FILING NOTICE OAK VALLEY TOWNSHIP Any qualified voter of Oak Valley Township wishing to become a candidate for office may file with the clerk from Tuesday, January 3rd , 2023 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 17th , 2023. Offices to be filed for are: 1 Supervisor for a 3 year term The filing fee is $2. Leah Januszewski, Clerk 12/8

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.