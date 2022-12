FILING NOTICE COMPTON TOWNSHIP OTTERTAIL

FILING NOTICE COMPTON TOWNSHIP OTTERTAIL COUNTY Filings are open for the following offices: Supervisor – 3 year term Treasurer – 2 year term Candidate filing opens Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and closes Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. Filings are to be made with Township Clerk. Filing fee is $2.00. Maryann Line, Clerk 218-639-2055 12/15

