Do you like to archery hunt? Well now yo

Do you like to archery hunt? Well now you can on specific City owned parcels/property! In order to archery hunt on city owned property, you must submit an application to the city administrative office at 222 SE 2nd St, Wadena, MN 56482 (P.O. Box 30) no later than 30 days prior to the start of each hunting season. For more information please visit www.wadena.org for city code/ordinance number 130.04 (H), and a copy of the map. Applications and map may be obtained on the city website, at the city administration office or police department office; M-F / 8-4:30. Visit www.dnr.state.mn.us for MN hunting regulations/seasons. Hunters must follow all DNR laws and regulations. Selected applicants are a lottery system drawing for each parcel. Archery hunting is also allowed on specific privately owned parcels/property with owner’s permission. (March 9, 2023) 199384