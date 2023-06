COMPTON TOWNSHIP OTTERTAIL COUNTY Notice is hereby given that the Compton Township Zoning Board will meet on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:30 P.M. at the Deer Creek Community Center to consider a request from Byron and Pam Boe for a 20’ variance for the construction of a 40’ x 80’ shed at 58046 Co. Hwy. 50, Wadena, MN 56482. The Compton Township Board will meet after the hearing to consider the request from Byron Boe. Maryann Line, Clerk 6/1