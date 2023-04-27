COMPTON TOWNSHIP OTTERTAIL COUNTY Notice is hereby given that the Compton Township Zoning Board will meet on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 P.M. at the Deer Creek Community Center to consider a request from Dave Nelson for a 50’ variance from the north, east, and west property lines to build a 24 x 36 garage at 1519 12th St W, Wadena, MN, Lot 4, Block 2, Evergreen Estates. The Compton Township Board will meet after the hearing to consider the request from Dave Nelson. Maryann Line, Clerk 4/27