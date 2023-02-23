COMPTON TOWNSHIP OTTERTAIL COUNTY NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS 2023 Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Compton Township, Ottertail County, State of Minnesota that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Deer Creek Community Center. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The election poll hours will be open from 4:00 P. M. to 8:00 P.M. for the following: Election of Supervisor for a term of three years. Election of Treasurer for a term of two years. The Annual Meeting will follow at 8:15 P.M. to conduct all business prescribed by law. The Board of Canvas will meet on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 following the Annual Meeting at the Town Hall. Maryann Line Town Clerk, Town of Compton February 23, 2023