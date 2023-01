COMPTON TOWNSHIP OTTERTAIL COUNTY Notice

COMPTON TOWNSHIP OTTERTAIL COUNTY Notice is hereby given that the Compton Township Board will meet on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 P.M. at the Deer Creek Community Center for the Board of Audit. Maryann Line, Clerk 1/23

