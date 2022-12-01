COMPTON TOWNSHIP OTTERTAIL COUNTY Notice is hereby given that the Compton Township Zoning Board will meet on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. at the Deer Creek Community Center to consider amendments to existing zoning and enactment of amendments to existing zoning ordinance. The Compton Town Board will meet on Tuesday, December 13th , 2022 following the Zoning Board to consider amendments to the existing zoning and enactment of amendments to zoning ordinance. Maryann Line, Clerk 12/1