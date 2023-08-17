City Street Milling and Bituminous Repla

City Street Milling and Bituminous Replacement The City of Wadena is accepting bids for the milling and paving of sections of the city streets. All proposals submitted shall meet or exceed specifications as developed by the City. If deemed necessary by the bidder to list an exception to the specifications, it shall be noted in the proposal. Contact Dan Kovar, Public Works Director 218-632-2766, for questions or to obtain a copy of the bid specifications. All bids shall be in a sealed envelope noted as “2023 Mill and Overlay” and submitted to the City Administrator, PO Box 30, Wadena, MN 56482 by 4:30 PM on August 31, 2023. The bids will be reviewed by the City Council at its September 12, 2023, meeting. The City reserves the right to accept or reject all bids received, and to award the contract as it deems in its best interest. (Aug. 17 & 24. 2023) 250265