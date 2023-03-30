City of Wadena Public Notice - Hwy 10 Pr

City of Wadena Public Notice - Hwy 10 Project Public Open House The City of Wadena and MnDOT propose to improve six miles of Hwy 10 from west of Wadena at 620th Ave., Otter Tail County, to east of Wadena at Oink Joint Rd./140th St., Wadena County. The project preliminary design is near completion. An updated aerial version of the project will be available to review with City Council and staff. When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Where: Maslowski Wellness & Research Center, Executive Room 17 5th St SW, Wadena, MN Meet with your local elected officials to discuss project topics: • Funding: $30-$40 million received through Federal and State funds • Commerce, Attract New Business • Traffic speed, Congestion, Crash Issues • Infrastructure Needs • Roundabouts, J-turn • Beautification and Modernized Concepts Can’t make the open house? Stop by City Hall to view the latest layout or download from the MnDOT project webpage: https://mndot.gov/d3/projects/wadena/h10/ (March 30, 2023) 208335