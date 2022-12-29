City of Wadena Public Hearing Notice on Proposed Assessments January 10, 2023 Notice is hereby given that the Wadena City Council will hold a public hearing on January 10, 2023. The public hearing will begin at approximately 5 pm and will be held in the City Administrative Center Council Chambers, located at 222 2nd St SE Wadena. The purpose of the public hearing is for the council to receive public input and to consider adopting Resolution No. 2022-60. This resolution provides for assessments on unpaid invoices for the following services: utility account, snow removal, lawn mowing, nuisance property clean-up, and other miscellaneous charges. The council will take action on the resolution at the close of the public hearing. The total amount to be assessed against all properties listed in the resolution is estimated to be $2,845.42. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. Please call the City Administrative Offices at 218-631-7707 with questions. (Dec. 29, 2022) 136245