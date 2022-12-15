City of Wadena Public Hearing Notice on Proposed Assessments December 20, 2022 The Wadena City Council will hold a public hearing on December 20, 2022. The public hearing will begin at approximately 5:00 pm and will be held in the City Administrative Center Council Chambers, located at 222 2nd St SE Wadena. The purpose of the public hearing is for the council to receive public input and to consider adopting Resolution No. 2022-55 and Resolution No. 2022-56 The resolutions provide for assessments on the Tri-County Health Care Utility Improvement Project and the 3rd Street NW Utility Upgrade. The proposed assessment rolls are on file for public inspection in the City Administrator’s office. The council will take action on the resolutions at the close of the public hearing. The total amount to be assessed against all properties listed in the Tri-County Health Care Utility Improvement Project is estimated to be $4,022,572.54. The total amount to be assessed against all properties listed for the 3rd Street NW Utility upgrade is estimated to be $106,145.83. The proposed assessments are for properties along the entire length of Greenwood Ave NW, on 3rd Street NW from Elm Avenue to Greenwood Avenue, along 11th Street NW from Greenwood Avenue to US Hwy 10 and along US Hwy 10 from 11th Street NW to Flannigan Trucking. No appeal may be taken regarding the assessment unless the affected property owner submits a written, signed objection to the City Administrator prior to the public hearing or to the Mayor at the public hearing. A property owner may appeal an assessment to the district court pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal to the Mayor or City Administrator within 30 days after the council adopts Resolution No. 2022-55 and Resolution No. 2022-56. The notice must be filed with the district court within 10 days after serving the notice to the Mayor City Administrator. Please call the City Administrative Offices at 218-631-7707 with questions. (Dec 8 & 15, 2022) 128538