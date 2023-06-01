City of Wadena Public Hearing Notice of Jefferson Street (TH 71) Utility Improvements June 13, 2023 Notice is hereby given that the city council of Wadena will meet in the council chambers of the city hall at 5:00 p.m. on June 13, 2023, located at 222 2nd St SE Wadena, to consider making Jefferson Street utility improvements with planned reconstruction of Hwy 71. The proposed City improvement will be on Jefferson Street between Birch Street and approximately 500’ north of Elm Street and involve replacement of existing water supply and sanitary sewer collection pipes, pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is property adjacent to Jefferson Street within the utility project area described previously. The estimated cost of the improvement is $641,840. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. Call City Hall at 218-631-7707 with questions. /s/ Kim Schroeder City Clerk (June 1 & 8, 2023) 226326