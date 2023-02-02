CITY OF WADENA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT FOR A PROPOSED HOUSING PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Wadena, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing at a meeting of the Council beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to be held at the City Council Chambers, 222 Second Street SE., Wadena, Minnesota, on the proposal that the City abate property taxes levied by the City on the following property identified as tax parcel identification numbers (the “Abatement Parcels”): 22.780.0010 22.780.0140 22.780.0270 22.780.0790 22.780.0920 22.780.0020 22.780.0150 22.780.0670 22.780.0800 22.780.0930 22.780.0030 22.780.0160 22.780.0680 22.780.0810 22.780.0940 22.780.0040 22.780.0170 22.780.0690 22.780.0820 22.780.0950 22.780.0050 22.780.0180 22.780.0700 22.780.0830 22.780.0960 22.780.0060 22.780.0190 22.780.0710 22.780.0840 22.780.0970 22.780.0070 22.780.0200 22.780.0720 22.780.0850 22.780.0980 22.780.0080 22.780.0210 22.780.0730 22.780.0860 22.780.0990 22.780.0090 22.780.0220 22.780.0740 22.780.0870 22.780.1000 22.780.0100 22.780.0230 22.780.0750 22.780.0880 22.780.1010 22.780.0110 22.780.0240 22.780.0760 22.780.0890 22.780.1020 22.780.0120 22.780.0250 22.780.0770 22.780.0900 22.780.0130 22.780.0260 22.780.0780 22.780.0910 The total amount of the taxes proposed to be abated by the City on the Abatement Parcels for up to a 20-year period is estimated to be not more than $1,500,000. The City Council will consider the property tax abatement to finance costs associated with the construction of a new housing development project in the City. All interested persons may appear, attend via telephone, or electronically and be heard at the public hearing either orally or in writing or may file written comments with the City Administrator before the hearing. BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL /s/ Kim Schroeder, City Administrator (Feb 2 & 9, 2023) 181051