City of Wadena Notice of Proposed Ordina

City of Wadena Notice of Proposed Ordinance Ordinance Series Number: Ordinance No. 245 Ordinance Title: An Ordinance of the Wadena City Council Amending Wadena Code of Ordinances City Code Section 152.58(A) and Add Section 152.58(B) of Ordinance No. 152, Tiny Houses Ordinance Summary: First Reading: March 14, 2023 Second Reading: May 9, 2023 (A) Unless located in a mobile home park, a travel trailer park, or on an individual non- conforming lot platted prior to the adoption of the zoning code, all residential dwelling structures for living purposes shall be at least 24 feet wide and at least 30 feet long and placed on a permanent foundation. (B) Tiny Houses are allowed subject to the following provisions. 1. Unless it is a second primary structure as allowed in Section 152.46 of Wadena City Code, tiny homes may only be placed on lots less than 9,000 square feet. 2. Tiny houses must be permanently anchored to a foundation and may include a basement, crawl space, storm shelter, or other similar sub-grade area. 3. Tiny houses must be provided with permanent utility connections and include facilities for cooking and personal hygiene. 4. Any lot on which a tiny house is placed must have at least 1 off-street parking space for the occupant(s) of the tiny house. 5. Tiny houses must be new construction and may not be a re-purposed existing accessory building. 6. Tiny Houses must be of all new construction using new materials. A copy of the ordinance is available at the City Administrative Office located at 222 2nd St SE Wadena, MN. (May 4, 2023) 220365