CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Astera Health Sebeka Clinic PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 102 Minnesota Ave E Sebeka MN 56477 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Astera Health Address: 415 Jefferson Street N WADENA MN 56482 United States By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 11/30/2022 SIGNED BY: Debbie Sly MAILING ADDRESS: 415 Jefferson Street N WADENA MN 56482 United States EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: debbie.sly@asterahealth.org (Dec. 8 & 15, 2022) 128094